Determine annulene aromaticity

Alright, guys. So Compound B, we couldn't apply the rule to. So this is more just like an exception that I want to explain. So remember that we talked about our 10 annually at the very first page of this lesson, and we talked about how usually the hydrogen would face in the same direction. So this would be a non plainer molecule. Okay, this is actually an example of a molecule that wasn't plainer. Well, it turns out that there is a way to fix that. If you add what's called a methylene bridge, you just put one single carbon that connects the two sides. What you do is you take away that hydrogen interaction that would have prevented it from being plainer. So now you actually allow it to be plainer. So this actually would be plainer, and it is aromatic. And it's an exception, guys that you might see. And then I want you to know, Okay, it's just kind of it's just something that to memorize. I'm sorry, but you should just memorize that this is a molecule that is aromatic because those hydrogen interactions were removed. So now there's no reason that it can't be playing are Okay. Awesome. So now I'm just going to discuss D, and then we'll be done

