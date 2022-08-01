Determine annulene aromaticity

This isn't an Alceste annual lean, so we can't use the rules that I provided earlier. But I can just kind of walk you through this molecule and give you a general sense off what these larger annually to do. Okay, well, in this case, this is 14 annually. Is that a good number of pie electrons? Yeah, that's the perfect number. So, guys, for these really large annual leans have the right numbers were always just gonna assume that they're plainer. Okay, we're gonna assume that they're cleaner if its foreign plus two. So this one, I have no reason not to believe it's plainer. Everything's, you know, drawn on the same plane. Um, has the right number of electrons, so this would be aromatic. I'm just gonna draw it inside its plainer and its aromatic since I'm running out of space. Okay. In the same way, guys. So what would be another cleaner? Large Angeline, 18. Angeline, 18. Angeline. Also large. Also aromatic. Okay, you could just keep going. Okay, Now, what about for an annual in? So what about something like 16 annually? What do you think? What would be your suspicion on 16 annually? Well, guys, 16 annual lean would actually be described by the rules that were talking about earlier. Even if it's not all CIS 16 annually. Wrong number of Thai electrons, right? It's got a bad number. It's going to do anything possible to twist out of the plane. Do you think a ring with 16 atoms in it will be ableto twist out of the plane? Of course it will. So something like 16 Angeline should be non aromatic because nothing is forcing it to be in the plane. Okay. And if you were to do tests on it with your instruments, you would find that it's a non aromatic molecule. Okay, Awesome. So, really, that is definitely more detail than you probably need for this class. But now you guys understand that plane aren t rule. And you guys were more familiar with this whole top of topic of Anya leans. So let's move on to the next video

