Organic Chemistry17. AromaticityAnnulene

Determine annulene aromaticity

So what can we conclude about the Alceste nine annually in an island? Well, does it have the right number of pie electrons? Actually, yes, it does. It has 10 pie electrons, which would put it in the aromatic category, but doesn't have the right number of carbons. Actually, yes. This one just got lucky because we said that if you have the right number of electrons, but you have nine or less carbons or Adams in your ring, then it actually, despite the bond strain and the angle strain, we're going to still be able to make it plainer. So this will be plainer, meaning that it will be aromatic. This one just made it cool, right? Just you know, this is the same logic that applies to our die and ion appear. How? It's eight member ID ring. So eight members is less than nine. So is nine or less. So then it would also be able to be aromatic. Okay, so it's the same rule that makes this aromatic is the same one that makes this aromatic. Okay, so now I'm gonna explain b which, by the way, I'll just explain it, and then I'll explain D as what
