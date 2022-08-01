Determine annulene aromaticity

So, guys, what did you put for? A 10 annual lean well 10 annually in has the right number of electrons to be aromatic. Unfortunately, it has the wrong number of carbons, right? Because, as we said, if you have the right number of electrons but 10 or more Adams in your ring, those bond angles are gonna be two strained. As you can see, these bond angles don't look anything like 120 degrees. Thes bond angles, airway bigger. They're way, way bigger than 120 degrees. What that means is that this molecule is gonna be to strain these bonds are gonna be two strained to be in a perfect planer circle, and they're gonna wind up twisting out of shape. So this is gonna be non plainer. And if it's non plainer, then what can we conclude about its stability or about its air? Metis city? That means it has to be non aromatic. Sucks for this guy, right? He wanted it so bad, but he just couldn't become aromatic. So, guys, I'm gonna kind of go like a little bit off tradition here. I'm gonna go to see now, because C is the next one that you can apply the rule to, and then we'll do B and D after that. So go ahead and do see next.

