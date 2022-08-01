[6]annulene vs. [8]annulene

Hey, guys. So now we're gonna focus on a specific type of ring called on annually. So annual leans or Polly all offends, as they're sometimes called our monos. I click hydrocarbons one ring that air fully conjugated. So that means that to be an annual lean, you need to be on Lee one ring, and you need to have alternating single bonds and double bonds like you would find in benzene. Okay, Now, due to their simple structure, do the fact that you can always predict that it's gonna be a single bond double bond, and it's gonna alternate the names of these annual leans can be simplified to just the number of carbons in the ring and then put it around bracket and then annually. So, actually, if you think about it, a benzene is a type of annually in right. So benzene can also be simplified to the name six annually, which is pretty cool. So if you're just walking around campus and you see someone with a clutch shirt on and has a benzene, you could be like that's a mighty fine six annually in you have there and they're from clutch, so they're gonna know what you're talking about. They're gonna give you a fist bump right in the middle of the student union. You guys are gonna be awesome. So anyway, point being that these annual lines can be summarized by the number of carbons. And as you see, I have two different Anya leans here. I have six annual lean. I have eight annual lean. Now here's the deal. Remember that rule I told you guys about Plain aren t I said you know what? You can pretty much just assume that every molecule is gonna be plainer unless it's drawn really weird. Well, that rule is still gonna apply, except not to annual leans annual leans or the one exception. Why? Because annually ins could get very, very large. Imagine just putting, like, 12 or 14 or 20 in front of the annual in. You're going to get this massive ring. And the thing about large rings is that those bonds get wobbly so they can start to bend. They could start to twist, and they can start to go in directions that will not form a plane or ring. Okay, so this could present a little bit of a problem tow us. We college students that don't really know if something's gonna be playing or not. Okay, we're gonna have to memorize some specific trends to be able to predict if something's gonna be plain or not. Now, just a note of caution here. This is not something that most professors they're gonna ask you to know. Um, nine out of 10 professors are gonna just brush over this subject and say, you know, pretty much assume that it's plain, or unless I tell you the reason being that in order to really tell a molecule is gonna be plainer or not, you have to use X ray crystallography to measure the bond lengths. And that is not something a professor wants to go into during in a college organic chemistry class. All right, so I'm gonna teach you these rules just to be comprehensive, but I want you to keep in mind that you might not have to use this on the test at all. Okay, so here we go. I just want to show you guys the difference between six annually in and eight annual lean six annually, nor benzene is too small to fold or anything. So it's just gonna be plainer. Whereas eight annual lean would normally be What type of domesticity? Anti aromatic, right. This is a This is an anti aromatic molecule if it's drawn plainer, right. But what eight annually in actually does because it hates being anti aromatic, is it folds up on Wikipedia, calls it like a tube shape. I call it like a taco shaped cause. I'm really hungry, and it kind of looks like a taco, and you could put some like mystery meat in there and stuff. And the problem with that, actually, the benefit of that is that these orbital's end up not facing the same direction. And what did I tell you? Guys happens if you're orbital's face, different directions, they can't congregate. And if they can't congregate with each other, you don't have air with anti are authenticity. So that means that eight annual lien actually exists in a non aromatic state. Isn't that crazy? So what are you supposed to do? You're supposed to memorize that this molecule actually does not look like a plane or structure. It looks not. It looks non plainer or non aromatic. Okay, so now what I'm gonna do in the next video isn't gonna teach you exactly what those rules are again. Remember that you may not even need to use this on your exam, But I'm just gonna teach you in case you're curious or in case your professor is really stressing this in class. So let's go on and learn those rules.

