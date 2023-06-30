Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry22. Condensation ChemistryConjugate Addition
Problem 17b
A Cannizzaro reaction is the reaction of an aldehyde that has no a-hydrogens with concentrated aqueous sodium hydroxide. In this reaction, half the aldehyde is converted to a carboxylic acid and the other half is converted to an alcohol. Propose a mechanism for the following Cannizzaro reaction:

