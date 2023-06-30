Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry21. Enolate Chemistry:Reactions at the Alpha-CarbonEnolate
Problem 17c
Alkylation of the following compound with methyl iodide under two different conditions forms two different ketoesters (A and B). Each ketoester forms a cyclic diketone (C and D) when treated with methoxide ion in methanol. a. Draw the structures of A and B, and indicate the conditions used in the alkylation reaction that cause that ketoester to be formed.

