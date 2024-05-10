13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
When LiAlH4 reduces 3-methylcyclopentanone, the product mixture contains 60% cis-3-methylcyclopentanol and 40% trans-3-methylcyclopentanol. Use your models, and make three-dimensional drawings to explain this preference for the cis isomer.
