An unknown alcohol with a molecular formula of C7H14O was oxidized to an aldehyde with HOCl. When an acidic solution of the alcohol was distilled, two alkenes were obtained. The alkene formed in greater yield was determined to be 1-methylcyclohexene. The other alkene formed the original un- known alcohol when treated with BH3/THF followed by H2O2, HO-, and H2O. Identify the unknown alcohol.