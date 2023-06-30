Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry21. Enolate Chemistry:Reactions at the Alpha-CarbonEnolate Alkylation and Acylation
Problem 17a
A carboxylic acid is formed when an a-haloketone reacts with hydroxide ion. This reaction is called a Favorskii reaction. Propose a mechanism for the following Favorskii reaction. (Hint: In the first step, HO- removes a proton from the a-carbon that is not bonded to Br; a three-membered ring is formed in the second step; and HO- is a nucleophile in the third step.)

