A carboxylic acid is formed when an a-haloketone reacts with hydroxide ion. This reaction is called a Favorskii reaction. Propose a mechanism for the following Favorskii reaction. (Hint: In the first step, HO- removes a proton from the a-carbon that is not bonded to Br; a three-membered ring is formed
in the second step; and HO- is a nucleophile in the third step.)
