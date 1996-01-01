What is the IUPAC name for the compound with the structure ?
A
Pentane
B
Butane
C
Methane
D
Propane
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the molecular formula of the given compound by counting the number of carbon atoms in the longest continuous chain. The structure given is CH\_3-CH\_2-CH\_2-CH\_3, which has 4 carbon atoms connected in a row.
Recall the IUPAC nomenclature for alkanes, which are hydrocarbons with only single bonds. The names are based on the number of carbons: 1 carbon is methane, 2 is ethane, 3 is propane, 4 is butane, and 5 is pentane.
Since the longest chain has 4 carbon atoms, the base name of the compound will be 'butane'.
Check for any branches or substituents attached to the main chain. In this case, the structure is a straight chain with no branches, so no additional prefixes or numbers are needed.
Conclude that the correct IUPAC name for the compound CH\_3-CH\_2-CH\_2-CH\_3 is 'butane'.
Watch next
Master The different parts of an IUPAC name with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny