What is the IUPAC name of the compound with the structure ?
A
Propane
B
Pentane
C
Butane
D
2-Methylpropane
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the number of carbon atoms in the longest continuous chain of the given compound. The structure is CH\_3-CH\_2-CH\_2-CH\_3, which contains 4 carbon atoms in a row.
Recall the IUPAC naming convention for alkanes: the base name depends on the number of carbons in the longest chain. For 4 carbons, the base name is 'butane'.
Check for any branches or substituents attached to the main chain. In this structure, there are no branches or substituents; it is a straight-chain alkane.
Since there are no substituents, the name is simply the base name corresponding to the number of carbons, which is 'butane'.
Confirm that the other options do not match the structure: 'propane' has 3 carbons, 'pentane' has 5 carbons, and '2-methylpropane' is a branched isomer of butane, so they are incorrect for this straight-chain compound.
Watch next
Master The different parts of an IUPAC name with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny