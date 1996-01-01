What is the correct IUPAC name for the compound with the structure ?
A
Pentane
B
Hexane
C
Propane
D
Butane
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the molecular formula and structure of the compound given. The structure is a straight chain of carbon atoms connected by single bonds: \(\mathrm{CH_3-CH_2-CH_2-CH_2-CH_3}\).
Count the number of carbon atoms in the longest continuous chain. Here, there are 5 carbon atoms connected in a row.
Recall the IUPAC naming convention for alkanes, which are saturated hydrocarbons with only single bonds. The names are based on the number of carbons: 1 carbon = methane, 2 = ethane, 3 = propane, 4 = butane, 5 = pentane, 6 = hexane, etc.
Since the compound has 5 carbons and only single bonds, it is classified as an alkane with the prefix 'pent-' and the suffix '-ane'.
Therefore, the correct IUPAC name corresponds to the alkane with 5 carbons, which is 'pentane'.
