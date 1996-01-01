What is the IUPAC name for the molecule with the structure ?
A
Methane
B
Butane
C
Propane
D
Pentane
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the molecular formula of the given structure. The structure shows a chain of four carbon atoms connected in a row, each bonded to the appropriate number of hydrogens to satisfy carbon's tetravalency.
Count the number of carbon atoms in the longest continuous chain. Here, the chain has 4 carbon atoms.
Recall the IUPAC nomenclature for alkanes, which are hydrocarbons with only single bonds. The names are based on the number of carbons: 1 carbon = methane, 2 carbons = ethane, 3 carbons = propane, 4 carbons = butane, 5 carbons = pentane, and so on.
Since the longest chain has 4 carbons and contains only single bonds, the base name for this molecule is 'butane'.
Confirm that there are no branches or substituents on the chain that would modify the name. Since the molecule is a straight chain alkane with 4 carbons, the correct IUPAC name is 'butane'.
