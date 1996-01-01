What is the correct IUPAC name of the compound with the structure ?
A
Propane
B
Hexane
C
Pentane
D
Butane
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the number of carbon atoms in the given compound. The structure is CH\_3-CH\_2-CH\_2-CH\_2-CH\_3, which means there are 5 carbon atoms connected in a straight chain.
Recall the IUPAC nomenclature for alkanes, where the suffix '-ane' is used for saturated hydrocarbons (alkanes), and the prefix indicates the number of carbon atoms: 1 (meth-), 2 (eth-), 3 (prop-), 4 (but-), 5 (pent-), 6 (hex-), etc.
Since the compound has 5 carbon atoms and is a straight-chain alkane, the base name will be 'pentane'.
Check for any branches or substituents on the main chain. In this case, the structure is a straight chain with no branches, so no additional prefixes or locants are needed.
Conclude that the correct IUPAC name for the compound CH\_3-CH\_2-CH\_2-CH\_2-CH\_3 is 'pentane'.
