8. Elimination Reactions
Problem 7.27b
Make models of the following compounds, and predict the products formed when they react with the strong bases shown.
HINT: Anti-coplanar E2 eliminations are common.
Syn-coplanar E2 eliminations are rare, usually occurring when free rotation is not possible.
b. meso-1,2-dibromo-1,2-diphenylethane + (CH3CH2)3N:
