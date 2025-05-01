Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Select the common name for the ether with the structure .
A
Diethyl ether
B
Methyl ethyl ether
C
Methoxy ethane
D
Ethoxy methane
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the two alkyl groups attached to the oxygen atom in the ether structure. Here, one side is a methyl group (CH\_3) and the other side is an ethyl group (C\_2H\_5).
Recall that common names for ethers are typically formed by naming the two alkyl groups attached to oxygen in alphabetical order, followed by the word 'ether'.
List the alkyl groups alphabetically: 'ethyl' comes before 'methyl', so the common name would be 'ethyl methyl ether'.
Note that 'methyl ethyl ether' is an acceptable variation of the common name, as the order of alkyl groups can sometimes be reversed in common usage, but the key is recognizing the two groups involved.
Understand that the IUPAC name for this compound is 'methoxyethane', which is a systematic name rather than a common name.
Watch next
Master How to name ethers using the IUPAC naming system. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt