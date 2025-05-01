Organic Chemistry
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Master How to name ethers using the IUPAC naming system. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt
Which of the following compounds is classified as an ether?
What is the common name of the ether with the structure C2H5-O-C2H5?
Select the IUPAC name for the ether with the structure C2H5-O-C3H7.
Select the common name for the ether with the structure CH3-O-C2H5.
What is the correct IUPAC name for the compound with the molecular formula CH3OCH2CH3?
What is each compound's systematic name?
d. CH3CH2CH2OCH2CH3
Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
i. 3-ethoxy-2-methylhexane
a. sec-butyl tert-butyl ether