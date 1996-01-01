What is the IUPAC name for the compound with the structure ?
A
Butane
B
Methane
C
Pentane
D
Propane
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the molecular formula of the compound by counting the number of carbon atoms in the chain. The structure given is CH\_3-CH\_2-CH\_2-CH\_3, which contains 4 carbon atoms connected in a straight chain.
Recall the IUPAC nomenclature for alkanes, which are saturated hydrocarbons with single bonds only. The names are based on the number of carbon atoms: 1 carbon is methane, 2 is ethane, 3 is propane, 4 is butane, and 5 is pentane.
Since the compound has 4 carbon atoms in a continuous chain and no branches or functional groups, it is classified as an alkane with the prefix 'but-' and the suffix '-ane'.
Combine the prefix and suffix to form the IUPAC name: 'butane'. This name indicates a straight-chain alkane with four carbon atoms.
Verify that there are no substituents or functional groups that would alter the name. Since none are present, the correct IUPAC name for the compound is 'butane'.
