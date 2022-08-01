Overview of Cross-Coupling General Reactions

So we've seen the general layout of a cross coupling reaction where we have our one combining with our two through the use of a transition metal catalyst and then our byproduct being cnx. But what exactly can R. One B. What exactly can our to be? Well we're going to say that the R one group in the reaction, we know that it's a carbon Halide. Well that our portion could be an al kiel khallad, it could be a vanilla khallad. So a vinyl Halide. And remember vinyl just means a double bonded carbon. So when our king carbon um it could be an alpa Neil hala. So it's a carbon that's triple bonded, it could be in a real khallad. So a Benzene connected to allergen or it can be a Benz Ilic Ben's Illich Khallad. Now when it comes to our one, so remember the general setup is our one X. R. One. And all these cross coupling reactions are one will be either a vinyl howard or vanilla Callard or in a real Hallett. And depending on the type of cross coupling reaction we have the carbon. Hallett has the potential to be others as well. It has the potential to be and I'll kill howard and al Kamil Khallad and Ben's Illich Hallett. Now remember the driving one of the driving forces of these reactions is to create a highly conjugated product when it comes to our kill mallards, they don't have pi bonds involved. So this connecting to the r to carbon group, it's not going to make a more conjugated product. Therefore alcohol holidays can be present in some of these coupling reactions but to get it to happen with the alcohol Halide, it's very hard. So additional work needs to be done in order for it to happen. So for the most part, when it comes to these cross coupling reactions, they're gonna have these two components as as possible react ints and then they may have these too. One of these two are both of them. This is very rarely used because again, we're trying to make more conjugated products if using an alcoholic, that's not possible Now, for our two are two of these reactions, remember R two is part of our coupling agent. R two has the potential to be a vanilla core vinyl coupling agent or in a real coupling agent. Okay, it's usually one of these two that are possible. And also it could represent one of these potential three here. But again, when we use in our kill group, it's not gonna make a more conjugated product. So how kill groups are are less likely to be used. Now, the cross cup, the coupling agent C group in the reaction. Like we said, it all depends on the type of coupling reaction that is occurring. Okay, so our carbon halid the R one and R two groups, they change with the different types of cross coupling reactions that we're going to see. But don't worry, we're gonna organize a list so that we can see the similarities between cross coupling reactions, similarities and differences between them. Now that we've laid out the basic groundwork for a cross coupling reaction, we're gonna be ready to do examples where we're gonna see. Can we follow the pattern that we see up here for general cross coupling reaction? Can we spot the R. One group? Can we spot the R. Two group and then just combine them together to give us our final product? That's gonna be the key to all these cross coupling reactions. Spot those two groups, connect them together, C. N. X. Will be your byproducts and waste, so we don't really worry about them.

