Overview of Cross-Coupling General Reactions Example 1

before we take a look at the example, let's quickly go over again. The general setup of a cross coupling reaction. Remember we have our our one connected to X. Which represents our carbon khallad and then we have our 22 connected to see which is our coupling agent. The whole idea is to use our transition metal catalyst to get our one to connect to our two, which is our coupling product. Remember, C. N. X. Will be our byproduct within these coupling reactions. Now, let's take a look at the example here. It says the heck reaction is a well known coupling reaction that involves the combining of a carbon halid with an all keen based on the example provided determine a possible coupling product. All right, So, if we take a look here, we can see that here, we have bravo benzene which represents our carbon khallad. And here's our alkaline. We'd say here that are are one would just be our benzene ring. We see that our R. two is just a portion of the alc in that we want to attach to it. R. C. Here would be the hydrogen. So we've color coded things so that it's easier for us to spot what's supposed to connect together and then our exes, just R. B. R. Here. Remember the whole idea is to connect our one, two R. Two. So we're gonna take this benzene ring here and it's going to replace this C group so that it can connect to this al keen structure. Okay, so that's what we're gonna do. So I'm gonna draw my R. Two group, which is my ALC in structure. And then let's add the benzene ring here. Now remember you could write ph instead of drawing the entire benzine because P. H. Is an abbreviation for benzene or you can just draw the benzene. It's not that bad. So this would be our final product. And remember the whole premise here is to create an R one R two product that is more conjugated. So that provides greater stability within this heck reaction. We have all these re agents being used but our transition metal here is the palladium. So this would be our transition metal catalyst. Later on, when we go over the heck reaction, we'll talk about how the other components, the other re agents are being used in tandem in order to produce our final product here. So now that you've seen this example, look to see can you solve the practice question below, It attempted on your own. Come back and see does your answer match up with mine

