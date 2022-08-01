Cross-Coupling Reaction Mechanisms

reductive elimination can be seen as one of the last steps within a typical cross coupling reaction. Within this step, we have the R one group which was originally part of our carbon Hallett and the R two group which was originally part of our coupling agent. Finally leaving our transition metal complex and forming a sigma or single bond with one another. Now this step can be seen as the opposite of oxidative addition. Remember in oxidative addition we have Liggins bonding to our transition metal complex in order to get that transition metal closer to the 18 or 16 electron rule. Within this step, we have the exact opposite, we have those same Liggins finally leaving our transition metal complex and we're turning it back to account that's not 18 or 16 under normal cases. Now we're going to say that elimination usually signifies the formation of a pi bond, but reductive elimination doesn't always do that with every cross coupling reaction. Now, the way it works is we're gonna have our our one group leaving our transition metal em and bonding to our our two group at the same time, we have the bond between our two and m breaking and the electrons going to em This creates our one single bonding to R two. Then we're gonna have the regeneration of our transition metal complex or transmission transition metal complex or catalyst. Now this is a good thing because remember catalyst is not consumed within a reaction. So it had to return to its original form Also this gives extra motivation for the catalyst to undergo another cycle of cross coupling reactions because remember, it's no longer following the 18 or 16 electron rule. So it desperately wants to undergo oxidative edition again So that its transition metal can get closer to 18 or 16 electron rules. So that's how we can keep this reaction going and going. Also by going to the reaction again, we have a chance to make more conjugated products later on. So those two driving forces can help this reaction go through another cycle. Now this step also follows stereo chemical rules. So with stereo chemistry we're gonna say the reductive elimination generally results in the retention of stereo chemistry when it comes to double bonds. So if you're all keen has E or Z configurations, it tries to retain that as much as possible in terms of this last step. So remember with a typical cross coupling reaction, we have three steps. We have oxidative addition, um usually somewhere in the beginning and we have transmit elation near the middle, and at the end we have a reductive elimination step. Now these three steps will be found in some way. And within these cross coupling reactions. Some may contain additional steps, but these three steps here of oxidative addition, transmit elation and reductive elimination form the foundation for a lot of the reactions. We'll see later on. So just keep them in mind and keep in mind some of the rules that we covered in terms of how they operate

