Cross-Coupling Reaction Mechanisms

So as I mentioned earlier, by the time we get through the reductive elimination step and regenerate the transition metal catalyst. There's a drive or desire by that transition metal to go through another round or cycle because it wants to retain that 18 or electron rule count. So it wants to undergo oxidative edition yet again. Now if we take the three stages that we talked about oxidative edition, trans methylation, reductive elimination, we'll see that they helped to form a catalytic cycle where we basically have product formation and catalyst regeneration. So if we were to put it within a catalytic cycle, we'd start out with our transition metal catalyst here where M. Is our transition metal and al is just a number of Liggins attached to it in this case too. Remember in the first step which is oxidative edition we have our transition metal with its lone pair that comes from its d orbital electrons. It's going to bond to our X group, causing this pond here to break. And it also connects to our transition metal M. So at this point here we're gonna have our transition metal M. Connected to the two Liggins Now connected to our one and connected to our X group. Next we're gonna go into the trans methylation step which introduces our coupling agent. Remember our coupling agent is our two connected to our C group in this reaction, What's the basis, what we're doing here is we're trying to connect our two to our transition metal M. And when it does so we have the X group leaving and bonding to R. C group. So X. Will be bonded to R. C. Group. And that'll be just by product. So where the X. was R. two now will be located. So we still have our transition metal and with its two Liggins we still have our our one connected. And now we have our our two connected. Then finally we have reductive elimination where R. one and R. two bond together so our one will connect to our two And we have the regeneration of our catalyst. So the two driving forces. We have our transition metal obtaining 18 or 16 electron rule at the oxidative edition step to get the whole process rolling and then the reactions pushed forward to the end so that we can make a more conjugated, more stable product. So remember these three steps form the foundation for the coupling reaction. Cross coupling reactions that we're going to encounter. Some may have additional steps in the beginning or at the end. But these three steps themselves are the main things that you need to take to heart when it comes to understanding the overall mechanism of any type of cross coupling reaction. Remember our two driving forces are creation of a more conjugated, more stable product and for the transition metal of the transition metal complex to obtain the 18 or 16 electron rule, remembering these steps is key to understanding the cross coupling reactions. We'll see later on

