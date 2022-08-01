Cross-Coupling Reaction Mechanisms

the trans modulation step normally occurs after our oxidative addition step. We're gonna say within this step, we basically have the R. Two group of our coupling agent connecting to the transition metal complex, while at the same time our X group leaves. Now our X group represents a good leaving group. So normally X. Is represented by chlorine, bromine, iodine or a trifle eight. If we take a look here, we have our our two group leaving, breaking this bond and connecting to our transition metal. M. At the same time, this bond here breaks and ex connects to our C. Group. So as products we're gonna have still are are one group connected to our transition metal which is connected to a set number of Liggins which remember is normally uh two or four at the beginning of the reaction Where the X Group left are two attaches then as a byproduct which we're really not concerned with. But we're gonna draw here, draw it here just so that you know, it's still around, we have our C. Group connected to our X group. So if you really want to think about transmit elation, it really just is one leg in coming in so that another Ligon can leave. And those Liggins are sometimes attached to two metals or two metal Lloyd's. Now that we've seen this basic generic setup for translation step, let's apply to this image here. So we create, we created this structure here in the oxidative addition step. Now what we're gonna do is we're going to expose it to a coupling agent. So here's my coupling agent here. So the blue portion is my R. two group. So what's going to happen here is the bond between my R. Two group and the C. Group is broken. And we're gonna attach it to my transition metal in this case palladium. Well it does that we're gonna have this bond here break. So that browning can attach to the carbon. Yes we're gonna just have attached to the carbon. Um And actually let's redraw those arrows. So it's not as messy. So we have this bond here break connected the palladium and this bond here breaks and attaches to the sea. So what we wind up getting is we're gonna have our two carbon heels still connected to palladium and then we're gonna still have this our king groups still there and there where the halogen was is now where we're gonna place the R. Two group and then we'd have our by product which would just be our C. Group connected to R. B. R. So that's basically how we would set up this transmit elation step. So just remember it all boils down to one leg in attaching to the transition metal of our complex so that the X. Ligon can leave. Okay so our X. Group here could represent um chlorine bromine iodine or a trifle eight group

