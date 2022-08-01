Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry27. Transition MetalsCross-Coupling General Reactions

Cross-Coupling Reaction Mechanisms Example 3

So here it says, determine the final product in the following reaction. All right, so we have to undergo reductive elimination. So, up to this point we've added our our king group which was our our one group. We've added this our king group, which is our two groups. Now we have to get them to combine together. All right. So we're going to say that our our one group which is this group up here, breaks off from my transition metal complex and combines with this carbon here at the same time. This bond here breaks and goes back to the palladium. So we wind up getting this structure with that our king group attached to where the palladium was once attached. And we do it this way in order to maintain or retain our stereo chemistry. This our keen here had an E configuration And by adding the R one group up here, it maintains that e configuration. We also have the regeneration of our palladium catalyst. So those will be our two final products. Now, what we need to realize here is that um reduction is seen as the gaining of electrons and a decrease in an element's oxidation number. Now when the two X type Liggins because remember the R one and R two are acting like Liggins but more specifically X type Liggins. When they're lost the oxidation state of the transition metal decreases by two. Remember this bond here breaks And those two electrons go to the palladium therefore decreasing the oxidation state by two because you gain those two electrons back Now at the same time, the formation of a conjugated product are conjugated product here allows for the unstable catalyst to be regenerated. So here we just regenerated this. So it's great that we made something that's more conjugated. Therefore, we made a very stable product, but we wound up regenerating our transition metal catalyst, which is going to want to go through another wave or another cycle of a cross coupling reaction in order to get this transition metal back within the 18 or 16 electron count. Okay, so these are our driving forces. We want to make something more stable as a product, but then the transition metal wants to get to 18 or 16 electrons. Those two forces are what pushes and propels these typical cross coupling reactions.
