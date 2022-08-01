in this video we're gonna take a look at cross coupling reaction mechanisms. Now the detailed mechanisms for many of these reactions are still debated but it is accepted that all of them follow three stages. These stages include oxidative addition, transmit elation and reductive elimination. Now all the coupling reactions will have some form of these three stages. Oxidative addition isn't always gonna be the first step but it will be found somewhere in the beginning of these um reaction coupled mechanisms transmit elation will be found somewhere in the middle of all these coupling reactions and then reductive elimination will be near the end of these coupling reactions. Now starting out with oxidative addition, we're gonna say a transition metal complex where M. Represents a transition metal and L. Is just a set number of Liggins attached to it right from the beginning. Usually two or four reacts with a carbon halid by inserting itself into the R. One X bond. So this represents our carbon Hallett. Now this stuff can happen by a variety of mechanisms but a concerted process is most common. Remember a concerted effort or concerted process means it happens all at once. So it's a one step process. So here if we're taking a look at a generic oxidative addition step, we have our carbon khallad and we have our transition metal complex. Now the transition metal has a lone pair from its d orbital's and it uses them to connect to the halogen or X group while it's connecting to that X group at the same time the bond between R. One and X will break and it will connect to the transition metal. So what winds up happening is we're gonna have our transition metal connected to a set number of Liggins and then we're gonna have our one attached to the transition metal and X as well. So this represents the oxidative edition step. Now in this process we're gonna say both of the new bonds formed. So the bond here and this bond here, they behave like X. Type Liggins. And as a result of behaving like X. Type Liggins, uh they cause the electron count to increase by two. So as we're doing examples of oxidative addition, we'll see that the electron count of my transition metal complex is going to increase by two. We're gonna say here also recall this part of the cycle is driven by the 18 or 16 electron rule. Remember transition metals want to try to reach 18 electrons ideally and 16 in other cases. So they'll welcome the addition of your R. One and X group to the transition metal complex because it gets them closer to these ideal values of 18 and 16 for the transition metal. Now that we've seen this generic layout of oxidative addition, click onto the next video and see how we approach the example. We were asked to create the new complex for palladium after oxidative addition

