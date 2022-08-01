Cross-Coupling Reaction Mechanisms Example 1

So the example states determine the new palladium complex that forms during this oxidative addition step. Alright, so we have our palladium. It uses its d orbital electrons and it uses them to attach to the bromine at the same time. This bond breaks and it attaches right back to the palladium. So our structure after oxidative addition would look like this. We have our palladium. It's connected to those two carbon deals. Remember? It's the oxygen of the carbon. Well that's attaching to the palladium, then we have an attachment to the bromine and then an attachment to this, our king carbon part. Initially we started with a 14 electron complex. Now we're gonna use electron the electron count formula to see what our new electron count total would be here. So electron count. Remember that is valence of the transition metal minus charge of the complex plus the number of X elegans plus two times the number of elegance. Alright, so the electron configuration palladium is krypton four D. 10. So it has 10 valence electrons. Remember for transition metal, the number of valence electrons is your s orbital electrons plus your d orbital electrons together, palladium only has d orbital electrons which total up to 10 minus the charge of these complexes that are made in the oxidative addition step, Their neutral. So our charges are zero plus. Now we need the number of X Liggins. Remember we said he up above that the new bonds formed behave like X type ligand bonds. So we'd say that this would be an X type ligand and bromine of course is an X type Ligon. So that'd be two X type legans plus our carbon eel groups are L type Liggins and there's two of them. So two times 2. So that be 10 Plus two Plus 4, Which gives us 16 electrons. So palladium here is following the 16 electron rule. Remember valence groups from 8 to 11 tend to be okay with having just 16 electrons instead of the optimal 18 electrons, especially palladium and nickel. So here this would be our structure after the oxidative edition step. Now that you've seen this. Look to see if you can figure out the practice question below. If you get stuck, don't worry, just come back and see how I approach the same practice problem.

