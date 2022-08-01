Cross-Coupling Reaction Mechanisms Example 2

So here it says determine the products form from the following reaction sequence. Alright, so the first step deals with oxidative addition. We know that an oxidative addition. The transition metal uses its lone pair which it gets from its d orbital electrons and it uses them to attach to our X. Group. Which in this case is the browning at the same time. It causes this spot here to break and attach right back to the palladium. So for our compound A. At this point we're gonna have our palladium Which is connected to the two acetate groups. Then we're also gonna have the bro men being attached, you could place the broom into the top or bottom, It doesn't matter. And then palladium is also gonna be attached to this working group right here. So we're gonna attach that like so so that would be our compound A after the oxidative edition step. Now after the oxidative addition step, we move into trans modulation which remember is just really one leg in coming in and attaching to the transition metal so that one of our X groups which in this case is bromine can leave. So we're gonna continue this. So we're gonna write this here, we're actually gonna do it in blue. Alright. So what's gonna happen here is remember we're gonna have this bond breaking so that we can attach to the transition metal palladium at the same time we have this X group leaving and attaching to my C. Group which in this case is the boron. So what we're gonna get here for our compound B. Is we still have the palladium still connected to both of its acetate. It's we still have this portion down here and now we have this new group that's being added. Okay, so it's this carbon that's attaching out to the palladium and then we draw the remaining carbon chain. So this would represent my trans methylation product. B. We also have a by product. We could write down the by product as well. So we have the we have the boron connected to three of these O. Ch three's and then the B. Are attached to the boron. Okay, so that would just be our simple byproduct. So just remember we have our oxidative additional step which normally is one of our first steps within a coupling reaction. And then normally that's followed up by a transmit elation step which just has the incoming are two group attaching to our transition metal M. So that we can basically have the X group leave in the process

