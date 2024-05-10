Compound A (C7H11Br) is treated with magnesium in ether to give B (C7H11MgBr), which reacts violently with D2O to give 1-methylcyclohexene with a deuterium atom on the methyl group (C). Reaction of B with acetone (CH3COCH3) followed by hydrolysis gives D (C10H18O). Heating D with concentrated H2SO4 gives E (C10H16), which decolorizes two equivalents of Br2 to give F (C10H16Br4). E undergoes hydrogenation with excess H2 and a Pt catalyst to give isobutylcyclohexane. Determine the structures of compounds A through F, and show your reasoning throughout.